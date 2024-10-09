Iconic duo Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are preparing to reunite for a highly-anticipated endeavor they both feel came at the perfect time.

The millennial besties sat with 'W Magazine' to discuss how they've built their careers, their alleged feud, and their upcoming project, 'Paris & Nicole: The Encore,' a follow up of their cult-favorite series 'The Simple Life' that premiered over two decades ago.

The two are known for their close relationship, and have been open in detailing their love for another over the years. This interview was no different, as Hilton quotes in the interview: "Nicole and I together is magic."

Richie maintains that the idea came about organically, as she texted Paris last year when Hilton mentioned that 'The Simple Life' was coming upon its 20th-anniversary. "Should we do something L-O-Ls?" Richie wrote back to Hilton.

"Both of us have been approached so many times over the years with different concepts, but it was perfect timing. It was so fun to spend every day together. Every time I'm with Nicole, I feel like we're teenagers again," Hilton affectionately stated.

That said, after so much time spent together, rumors began to swirl back in 2005 that the two had fell out over jealousy regarding Hilton's fame and alleged resentment over her opportunity to host 'Saturday Night Live' that same year.

"It's no big secret that Nicole and I are no longer friends," Hilton reportedly responded at that time, per 'PEOPLE.' That said, later on Richie told her side of the story, revealing that the two had "grown apart" but maintained that the feud wasn't "part of my life."

The two detailed the reunion process, explaining that coming back together wasn't necessarily a "Will Smith and Aunt Viv sit-down" the way fans might think, and despite the viewer's perspective, it was a relatively small matter overall.

"I know for people who followed The Simple Life, that was a very big part of it. There was a whole season where we didn't shoot together," Richie detailed. "But our lives are so braided together outside of that. Our relationship has spanned almost 40 years. So for us, I think that was more of a little blip," she clarified.

Hilton boldly stated that the media during that time was "very into creating feuds between people" and "exaggerating and inventing" stories to sell tabloids.

"Nicole and I have been best friends since we were 2 years old. She's like my sister," Hilton, 43, declared.

As for their upcoming show, the media outlet reported that it will involve the staging of an operatic performance, featuring a song that started as an "inside joke" between the two — now hitting the screen for fans to enjoy.

"We wrote a song when we were about 7 years old called 'Sanasa.' When we were shooting The Simple Life, it was just our little inside joke, but it became an international sensation," Richie stated.

Hilton added: "The idea of the opera was very unexpected, and that's exactly why we loved it."

'Paris & Nicole: The Encore' was formally announced back in May, per 'InStyle', however, fans are at the edge of their seats, waiting on a release date.

Although details on the release of the project are still pending, 'ENSTARZ' is able to report that once the show does debut, it's scheduled to kick off on Peacock.