Alabama Barker took to Instagram Live to share that she will not be voting in the upcoming presidential election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump because she doesn't have time to do the research and also just does not want to.

Barker, daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and model Shanna Moakler, has shared that she will not be participating in the upcoming election. According to "TMZ," the young Barker took to Instagram Live stating that, "I'm not educated enough on the issues" to feel confident casting her vote.

While Barker has some opinions on politics, she expressed discomfort with the idea of voting without a deep understanding of the topics at hand. "It's bad for people to vote if they don't know what they're voting for," she emphasized, explaining that while she could take the time to educate herself, she ultimately doesn't see the value in doing so because she "genuinely really" doesn't care.

Barker, who turned 18 last December, acknowledged that her age plays a role in her lack of political knowledge. She pointed out that she hasn't yet familiarized herself with the issues, which has influenced her decision to abstain from voting. Furthermore, she noted that choosing not to vote is her personal decision, even though it has sparked backlash from some of her followers, who labeled her stance as "super privileged."

Despite the criticism, Barker appears unfazed. She made it clear that she has no current plans to vote, either in her home state or elsewhere, and doesn't seem particularly concerned about the negative responses she's received. Barker stands by her choice, indicating that while many young people might feel pressured to participate in politics, she believes it's important to only vote when one feels fully informed.