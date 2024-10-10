"Hawk Tuah Girl" Haliey Welch has shut down the rumors that she's taking legal action against the people behind the interview that made her famous.

Welch shot to fame this summer when she discussed her sex life in a man-on-the-street interview with YouTube creators Tim & Dee TV. Her viral response to the question of what made a "man go crazy" in bed earned her the title "Hawk Tuah Girl."

While the moment initially left her embarrassed, Welch quickly quit her job, capitalized on her newfound fame, and received various opportunities, including throwing out the first pitch at a New York Mets game, making a guest appearance at a Zach Bryan concert, and hosting her "Talk Tuah" podcast.

However, rumors surfaced this week that Welch was suing Tim & Dee TV after one half of the creator duo, DeArius Marlow, seemingly hinted at it in a TikTok video.

Marlow also claimed that he would be showing "receipts" in a "backstory" video to be released on YouTube at a later date, according to People.

Welch addressed the speculation Sunday by posting on X, formerly Twitter: "Fake news."

The message was accompanied by an edited still from the movie "Legally Blonde" in which her face was superimposed on Reese Witherspoon's.

After one user insisted that Marlow "confirmed" the existence of a lawsuit, Welch responded, "If I sued it would be public but I guess clout is being chased [laughing emoji]."

In a follow-up tweet, the social media personality advised users not to "believe everything you read on the internet."

It is unclear if Marlow or Tim & Dee TV have responded to Welch's comments.

Welch previously told People that Marlow allegedly "blocked" and stopped acknowledging her after she and her pals messaged him to request that he stop posting other clips from Welch's viral interview.

She also claimed that Marlow had not been "kind" to her since their chat, so she has opted to avoid him.