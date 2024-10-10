Kanye West and Bianca Censori are experiencing marriage issues because they allegedly disagree on having children together and her taking on more creative roles, according to a report.

TMZ broke the news earlier this week that after nearly two years of marriage, West, 47, and the Australian architect, 29, called it quits a few weeks ago and may soon divorce.

However, there was seemingly no sign of a marriage on the rocks when the couple was spotted being lovey-dovey during an outing in Tokyo on Tuesday.

While the current state of their marriage remains unclear, an insider told The U.S. Sun that West and Censori have indeed hit a rough patch.

According to the anonymous source, the pair's issues stemmed from Censori standing up to West and contradicting some of his ideas regarding their relationship and work.

Censori reportedly told West earlier this year that she wanted to have kids, but the Yeezy founder shut down this idea, telling her it was "not in the plan," the insider claimed.

The source added that part of the reason was that West allegedly was against Censori getting pregnant because "it wouldn't fit the 'look' he's decided on for her."

In addition, West also didn't like it when Censori mentioned her desire to contribute to his brand in a more creative way or even release her own collection.

"It's like Kanye doesn't like women who push back on his ideas, or stand up for themselves," the insider told the outlet. "He likes women who look up to him as a genius and a mentor."

The source added that while West and Censori appeared to have since patched things up, they did not believe that it would stick considering the root of the couple's alleged problems have yet to be solved.

Enstarz could not independently verify this information.

West was previously married to Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm.

He tied the knot with Censori around December 2022 shortly after finalizing his divorce from Kardashian.