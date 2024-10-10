Champion tennis player Rafael Nadal has announced that he will retire from the sport.

Rafael Nadal, one of the most celebrated players in tennis history, has announced his retirement, with his final match scheduled for November 2024. The 38-year-old shared the emotional news in a heartfelt post on Twitter, now called X.

Mil gracias a todos

Many thanks to all

Merci beaucoup à tous

Grazie mille à tutti

谢谢大家

شكرا لكم جميعا

תודה לכולכם

Obrigado a todos

Vielen Dank euch allen

Tack alla

Хвала свима

Gràcies a tots pic.twitter.com/7yPRs7QrOi — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) October 10, 2024

"I don't think I have been able to play without limitations," Nadal revealed, speaking candidly about the toll injuries have taken on him. "It is obviously a difficult decision and one that has taken me some time to make."

For Nadal, this moment is not just the end of an era but a carefully considered conclusion to a storied career. "But in this life, everything has a beginning and an end. And I think it's an appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined."

The 38-year-old burst onto the tennis scene in 2005, winning his first Grand Slam title at the French Open at just 19 years old. Over the years, Nadal amassed 22 Grand Slam titles, including an unprecedented 14 victories at the French Open, solidifying his status as the "King of Clay."

He also captured two titles each at Wimbledon and the Australian Open, along with four U.S. Open wins.

The Spanish legend will bid farewell to professional tennis at the Davis Cup, a tournament that holds deep personal meaning for him. In the video, he recalled winning the Davis Cup final in Seville in 2004, an achievement he counts as one of his "first great joys."

Throughout his retirement announcement, Nadal expressed immense gratitude for the people who supported him along the way, including his fans, family, and rivals like Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

He described his career as a "dream come true."