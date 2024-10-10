Reporter Winnie Dortch is in critical condition after being injured during a domestic shooting incident in Ohio.

On Monday, October 7, the '19 News' reporter was reportedly shot during a domestic incident in Lakewood, Ohio, — a suburb located just over six miles west from Cleveland.

The altercation occurred just before 8 a.m. on Monday when Lakewood police were alerted to an argument in the area of Clifton Boulevard. As officers responded to the scene, multiple callers reported that they heard shots fired. When police arrived at Chase Avenue, they found two individuals lying on the sidewalk, both suffering from gunshot wounds, according to '19 News.'

Read more: Boxer Mylik Birdsong Shot and Killed in Los Angeles 31 Weeks Before His Next Boxing Match

The male victim, identified as Bryant Carter, a 34-year-old from Bedford, was pronounced dead at the scene. Winnie Dortch, critically injured, was rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center and underwent surgery later that morning.

A gun was recovered at the scene, but authorities are still investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting, including the relationship between Winnie and Bryant. It has been confirmed that the two were familiar with each other, though details of their connection remain under investigation.

In a statement regarding the incident, '19 News' Director Brian Sinclair said, "This morning, our friend and colleague Winnie Dortch was the victim of a brutal domestic violence attack. She was immediately rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center and underwent surgery for her injuries. Our prayers are with her, her young daughter, and the many other victims of domestic violence in our community."

Read more: Marlon Wayans Reflects On His Final Encounter With Tupac Shakur 20 Minutes Before His 1996 Death

Winnie's family has also expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support. Her mother shared, "I want to thank the public for their prayers, thoughts, and concerns."