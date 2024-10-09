Caroline Calloway, often dubbed the "world's worst influencer," has declared that she will not evacuate her Florida home, despite being in a "mandatory evacuation" zone ahead of Hurricane Milton.

In a video posted on Tuesday, October 8, she told her followers that she is aware of the dangers but is choosing to stay, saying, "So if you've been following Hurricane Milton, um, I'm going to die."

The 32-year-old, who lives in Sarasota, explained that her home is located in the Sarasota-Bradenton area, right where the storm is expected to make landfall.

Calloway emphasized that she is in a zone A, a mandatory evacuation zone, yet has decided not to leave.

Calloway gained notoriety for promoting workshops that never occurred and relying on friends to ghostwrite her popular Instagram posts. In her latest video, she attempted to justify her decision not to evacuate. Despite a Florida official's warning that those who stay behind "will die," she pointed out that she cannot drive, and the airport is closed.

She also shared her traumatic experience evacuating during Hurricane Ian, where she sought refuge at her mother's house in Northport.

"Her whole street flooded, and we were evacuated after three days without power or running water by the US military," she recalled, adding that the experience was so traumatic she doesn't want to repeat it.

Calloway mentioned that she's staying with her cat and has prepared for the storm by filling up her bathtub with "backup water." Although she admitted to being scared, she said she would keep her followers updated.

In another post, she shared a video of Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castor, who warned residents that failing to evacuate could lead to death.

Calloway doubled down on her decision in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, once again acknowledging that she might not survive.

She even promoted her upcoming book, saying, "It's about to come out if I survive!"

Calloway's controversial past includes defrauding fans with non-existent workshops, blowing a six-figure book deal advance, and launching a skincare line called Snake Oil.

She previously left New York City for Florida after reports emerged that she allegedly owed $40,000 in unpaid rent.

Hurricane Milton was at Category 4 status on Wednesday, October 9, after spending much of Tuesday as a Category 5 storm.

According to the 'Associated Press,' its expected to hit the Tampa Bay area — home to over 3.3 million people — a city who has managed to evade a major hurricane's direct hit for over 100 years.