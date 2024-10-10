Stand-up comedian and actor George Lopez has announced that he is retiring from doing stand-up comedy.

Lopez made his announcement during an appearance on the "Tamron Hall Show."

"I've subjected the American people to enough of my crap," he said to host Tamron Hall before noting that "it seems like the right time" to retire.

"It's been the one thing that has just never left me my whole life and it's a wonderful place to leave it at this particular point," Lopez explained.

According to Just Jared, Lopez said that one of the reasons why he is retiring from stand-up comedy is to spend more time with his daughter, Mayan.

The comedian has already done his last show, which the audience will be able to enjoy as a Prime Video special. The show was filmed on Sept. 27 and 28 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The show is part of Lopez's "ALLLRIIIIGHHTTT! Comedy Tour." A release date has yet to be announced as of writing.

While Lopez will surely be missed in the stand-up comedy scene, the comedian currently stars in the NBC sitcom "Lopez vs Lopez." His daughter also stars on the show with him, which the father-and-daughter duo also co-created.

The third season of "Lopez vs Lopez" will premiere on the network on Oct. 18.