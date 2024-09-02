Martin Lawrence insisted during his latest standup comedy show that he has never had a stroke but failed to completely quell fans' concerns over his health.

The "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" star, 59, once again addressed the rumors about his health during his "Y'all Know What It Is!" tour stop in Detroit Friday.

In fan-taken footage shared on X, formerly Twitter, Lawrence began his set by shutting down the stroke rumors and show fans that they have nothing to worry about.

"Motherf**kers talking about me and s**t. Talking about I had a stroke and s**t," the actor said in the video. "Does this look like a motherf**ker that done had a stroke?"

Lawrence then proceeded to jump several times across the stage and dance, causing the audience to laugh and cheer him on.

"I be stroking. That's what I be doing," he joked, seemingly referencing the hit 1986 song by Clarence Carter.

Lawrence went on to claim that his slow and slurred speech in some recent interviews was due to him being "high" at the time rather than an effect of stroke.

"Then they talking about I'm talking slow and lethargic and all that," he told the audience, "I'm probably high."

However, many X users said they were not buying Lawrence's claim, though they were happy to see him doing well and performing shows.

"[I don't know] why he always feels the need to lie," one person commented.

"This isn't helping him beat the allegations lol, but I'm glad he's back outside and seems in good spirits. Hopefully he's healthy," another wrote.

A third user asked, "Right how you gonna say '[motherf**ker saying I'm taking slow' while talking slow[?]"

"Actually, now I'm more convinced that yes you did have a stroke," another wrote, while a fifth user shared, "My dad had two strokes when I was a teenager....he is exactly what a [motherf**ker] looks like after recovering from a stroke."

"[I don't know] if Martin realizes that he actually does sound like he's had some health issues...but I'm happy he's confident and powering through," another wrote.

One X user shared their theory on why Lawrence would not disclose a potential health issue, suggesting: "He doesn't want to come off weak. He doesn't even sound like himself either."

But others simply praised Lawrence over his comedy show.

"Brought the house down last night," one fan wrote, while another declared, "He still got it!"

"What a way to turn it around," a third user gushed. "An icon."

"More good health and life to Martin. He's a comedic legend and his own people denigrated him. Glad he's well and still doing shows," another tweeted.

Some also urged other fans and social media users to respect Lawrence's privacy when it comes to his health.

"Even if he had a stroke, if he doesn't wanna talk about it, it's not everyone's business," one person pointed out.

Questions about Lawrence's health first surfaced while he was promoting "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" with co-star Will Smith around late May and early June.

At the time, a video of Smith appearing to help a seemingly unsteady Lawrence walk during the premiere of their film went viral.

Days later, Lawrence denied claims that he was ill as he responded to the speculation during a sit-down with Hot 97's Ebro Darden.

"I'm fine," the actor said in June. "I'm in God's hands. I'm blessed. I'm glad to be waking up every day. I'm all good. No need for people to be concerned."