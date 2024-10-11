Joe Exotic, the infamous 'Tiger King' star, is dealing with a painful health issue in prison.

He's among 300 inmates in quarantine at FMC Fort Worth, Texas, due to an outbreak of scabies, a skin condition caused by tiny mites that burrow under the skin.

Joe claims he is one of 140 inmates who have tested positive for the condition, which causes severe itching and a rash, per 'TMZ.'

According to the CDC, scabies spreads through direct skin-to-skin contact or by sharing items like clothing, towels, or bedding. Joe alleges that there isn't enough medication available to treat everyone at the prison. He also mentioned that one inmate had been suffering from the condition for over seven months, with open sores, and was told to purchase over-the-counter cream from the commissary instead of receiving proper medical care.

Joe, who is currently serving a 21-year sentence for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot targeting Carole Baskin and for crimes against animals, says scabies is just one of the many issues plaguing the prison. He also described a rat infestation, with inmates complaining about rats crawling on their beds during the night.

A representative for the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed the scabies outbreak at FMC Fort Worth, stating that one housing unit has been placed on modified operations to contain the spread. Social visitation has also been suspended as a precautionary measure. The spokesperson emphasized that the prison is taking the necessary steps to protect both staff and inmates from further exposure.

Joe has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with prison medical care, stating that the current administration isn't addressing the issues adequately.