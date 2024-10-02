Authorities apprehended a popular TikTok personality in relation to the murder of a therapist, whose remains were found wrapped in a tarp on a Louisiana highway last weekend.

According to a court affidavit, Terryon Ishmael Thomas, 20, also known as Mr. Prada, was being sought on multiple charges, including aggravated criminal damage, resisting arrest, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, following the death of 69-year-old William Nicholas Abraham.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported that Abraham's body was located on Sunday along Highway 51, between the small community of Fluker and the Village of Tangipahoa, near the southeastern border of Louisiana. His body was partially concealed beside the road, roughly 60 miles northeast of Baton Rouge, where he was employed.