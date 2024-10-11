The cause of death for 'American Pickers' star Frank Fritz has been determined.

Fritz, who died on September 30, 2024, died from complications related to aortic stenosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

According to 'TMZ,' this was not the first health issue that the host had struggled with in the past. Fritz had suffered a stroke in 2022, something his longtime friend and co-host, Mike Wolfe, had shared publicly on social media.

"It's with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night," Wolfe wrote in a October 1 social media post. The two had worked together on 'American Pickers' since 2010, traveling across the country in search of rare and valuable antiques. Their partnership spanned more than just their time on television, as Wolfe recalled, "I've [known] Frank for more than half my life... Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself."

The friendship between Wolfe and Fritz was deeper than their professional collaboration. Wolfe shared fond memories of their early adventures together, long before they became television stars. "Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic," he reminisced. Wolfe's emotional tribute concluded with, "I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much. I know you're in a better place."

The History Channel and the producers of 'American Pickers' also expressed their grief over Fritz's passing. In a statement, they said, "We are saddened to share that our friend and beloved member of The HISTORY Channel and 'American Pickers' family, Frank Fritz, has passed away on September 30, 2024."

They went on to describe Fritz as "the bearded charmer" who was known for his relentless search for vintage motorcycles and bikes.