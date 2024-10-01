Approximately two years after his stroke, Frank Fritz, known for his time on 'American Pickers,' has passed away.

He was 60.

Frank Fritz became known as one of the hosts of the well-loved reality series. He and his co-host Mike Wolfe would travel the country seeking Americana artifacts and collectors from whom to purchase such artifacts. Two years ago, Fritz suffered from a stroke, according to 'PEOPLE.'

The news of Fritz's death was first shared by his co-host Mike Wolfe.

"It's with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night. I've known Frank for more than half my life and what you've seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny," he penned in the caption. "The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself."

He continued: "Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures. Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic. We've been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know you're in a better place."

In a statement to 'PEOPLE,' Bill Stankey, Fritz's manager, also shared kind words in a heartfelt tribute.

"Frank Fritz was an exceptional human being. He loved life, he cared about people, he always had a kind word to say and he knew more about Americana and antiques than anyone I ever met. He was the anchor of 'American Pickers'. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans," he said.

Frank Fritz died on September 30th, but his death was announced on October 1st.