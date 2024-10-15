Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni Klum posed for pictures together while both wearing lingerie and social media has something to say.

The duo appeared together in several photoshoots for Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi Fall-Winter collection, where they showcased various lingerie sets. While the photos were meant to send the message of empowerment, many in the comment section of the post say the photos are "a bit weird."

When photos of the campaign were released on Instagram Monday, Intimissimi captioned the collection, "Lace that flatters, support that empowers – From generation to generation, #intimissimi celebrates every facet of femininity."

Leni also shared her excitement about the project on her Instagram, posting, "Our new @Intimissimiofficial campaign is OUT NOW! Look at the new collection online and in all Intimissimi stores! Excited to show you more of this perfect collection... Keep an eye out!"

On Heidi's Instagram, the 51-year-old model expressed how much she enjoyed working with her daughter, describing the collaboration as "so much fun" and urging her followers to explore the new collection.

One commenter questioned, "Am I the only one thinking this is a bit weird? ...Like who dresses up in lingerie with [their] mom and prances around taking pics?"

Others echoed similar sentiments, including one who wrote: "This is really weird and inappropriate ..... mother and daughter filming each other in lingerie?!!! What is this????" A third penned: "Quite strange to do this with your mum."

While criticism has been loud, some users defended the campaign, emphasizing that it was merely artistic modeling. One comment read, "They are just modeling. They are not making out. Mother and daughter modeling for the same brand." Still others questioned why people were viewing the campaign negatively at all.

One such defender wrote, "BEAUTIFUL and I don't understand the comments who say it is weird to do this with your mom. WHY? Do they eventually see the female body and lingerie as something always s3xual?" Another added, "There's nothing weird here, just art."

As of this writing, neither Heidi or Leni, 20, has addressed the backlash.