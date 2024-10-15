50 Cent is set to make waves in Las Vegas with his first-ever residency, scoring a massive payday for a limited run of six shows at Planet Hollywood's PH Live.

The deal, reportedly worth $15 million, positions the rapper for one of the biggest hip-hop residencies in Vegas history. Fans can expect to see the legendary artist perform his greatest hits, including "In Da Club," "Candy Shop," and "21 Questions," with a unique twist for each show.

The residency, titled "50 Cent: In Da Club," will kick off in December, with an exclusive New Year's Eve celebration hosted by his Sire Spirits brand.

While 50 Cent gears up for his Sin City takeover, he's also been making headlines for an ongoing feud with rapper Desiigner.

The tension between the two dates back to September, when 50 mocked Desiigner's viral 2017 Funkmaster Flex freestyle on Instagram — a clip that had already drawn widespread criticism. 50 Cent captioned the post with, "Sometimes you don't have to say anything at all," which sparked reactions from fellow rappers like and Slim Thug.

Desiigner didn't take the jab lightly, firing back by mocking 50's drastic weight loss for his 2011 film 'All Things Fall Apart' and previewing a diss track where he referenced the hip-hop mogul, saying, "Talking 50 Cent, I'm talking 50 mill."

Their beef originated when 50 revealed on the podcast, 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game,' that he had passed on signing Desiigner after his hit "Panda," citing concerns over the rapper's work ethic. Desiigner later clapped back, claiming the 49-year-old was "never worth a deal."

With 50 Cent busy preparing for his residency and navigating public feuds, it's clear the rap mogul continues to dominate headlines both on stage and in social media battles.