50 Cent reportedly once considered signing Desiigner to his record label, but the two are now embroiled in a public feud.

Their spat resurfaced on Monday, September 16, when 50 Cent took to Instagram to mock Desiigner's infamous 2017 Funkmaster Flex freestyle — which many fans criticized. Posting a clip of the freestyle, 50 captioned it, "Sometimes you don't have to say anything at all," along with an anguished face emoji.

Rappers Bobby Shmurda, Slim Thug, and Loaded Lux chimed in with amused comments, but Desiigner seemingly didn't appreciate the jab.

The "Panda" rapper clapped back by mocking 50 Cent's drastic weight loss for his film 'All Things Fall Apart' (2011). Desiigner, born Sidney Royel Selby III, also previewed a new song with the line, "Talking 50 Cent, I'm talking 50 mill." He also posted a photo of 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, flipping the middle finger, directing it back at the rapper.

The beef between the two started earlier this month when 50 Cent revealed on 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game' that he passed on signing Desiigner after his 2016 hit "Panda."

The Starz producer explained he had concerns about Desiigner's work ethic and the longevity of his success, saying, "[He] came to me... and I met with him before he did the deal with Kanye and them," he recalled.

The "Many Men" emcee added that after hearing "Panda," he asked Desiigner for more songs, only to find out that was all he had. "That's it," 50 recalled Desiigner saying, which made 50 decide not to offer him a deal. In response, Desiigner released a freestyle taking shots at 50, rapping, "I got signed to Kanye, [...], you was never worth a deal."

50 Cent also dismissed Desiigner's freestyle as "trash."