Nick Jonas recently dashed off stage in the middle of a concert after he spotted a red laser pointing in his direction from the audience.

Nick, 32, may have been in danger after bolting off stage at a concert in Prague Tuesday night. In footage posted by a fan who was present at the event, Nick is seen sitting still before frantically calling a "time-out" with his hands, running off stage and out of the area.

Although exact details have yet to be released, it was reported that someone in the audience pointed a red laser at him at the O2 Arena in the capital of the Czech Republic, per 'Page Six.'

Not only was Nick in a frenzy, but an official at the concert who was seen standing by the stairs caught wind of Nick's shocking behavior and appeared to immediately alert others on set using his headset.

Nick Jonas runs off the stage during Jonas Brothers concert in Prague after someone pointed a laser at him. pic.twitter.com/WGozUbDISW — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 16, 2024

As the incident continues to trend across social media, fans are chiming in on the matter — many of which feel the "Jealous" singer wasn't overreacting at all.

"People use lasers when aiming with a sniper so idk why anyone thinks he's overreacting. Come on, it's his life," an understanding fan wrote in a post on Twitter, now X, which received over 5 million views in less than 24 hours.

"The lack of security coverage [crying emoji] he would've got GOT if it was a real shooter," a second wrote. "And yet people will complain when artists have to cancel more and more shows due to threats," a third wrote. "People should not use lasers at concerts. This is wrong," a disappointed fan penned.

After Nick fled the scene, it was reported that his brothers Joe, 35, and Kevin, 36, followed behind him. The show came to a pause for nearly ten minutes before picking up again.

The Jonas Brothers aren't the only performers dealing with potential threats.

Taylor Swift has reportedly experienced terroristic threats during her concert, and has even spotted stalkers while leaving her New York City apartment.

According to reports, the potential threat at the Jonas Brothers Concert was eliminated after a sweep, before the band resumed. The family band has yet to comment on the matter.