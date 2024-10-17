Prince Harry can surf, and we mean really surf — did you know that?

If not, be warned, because social media is currently abuzz at Harry showing off his surfing skills in a new video that finds the royal impressively catching some waves in California.

Surfer Raimana Van Bastolaer shared the footage — along with some still photography of Harry riding a barrel — via Instagram on Wednesday (Oct. 16). The Duke of Sussex was surfing alongside Van Bastolaer and others at Kelly Slater Surf Ranch in California.

What do you think of the royal rocking the waves? See the video below.

"In tahiti, we still call you Prince harry but at surfranch, it's my Brother," Van Bastolaer says in the caption of the clip. "It was an honor to have you surf," he adds.

Unsurprisingly, responses from around the internet seem dazzled with Harry's display of surfing sportsmanship. The royal is 40 years old now, after all.

Prince Harry catching a wave at Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch in California. He’s come a long way since the days of body surfing off the beaches in Cornwall. 🎥 Raimana Van Bastolaerpic.twitter.com/ufkdGureSH — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) October 17, 2024

"This is so f--king ICONIC!!!" a commenter on X (formerly Twitter) gushed over a photo of Harry mid-surf at Surf Farm. "WHAT A SHOT!!!"

Another offered, "I think my favorite part of this clip isn't that Prince Harry surfing looks so effortless but that he opted to jump into the wave from the ski instead of paddling in. He's evidently in great shape."

Indeed, Harry stans are having a field day. "He's really good too and having a blast," one person said on Reddit. "Look at Dad!?" another added on the same thread.

Talk about some fun in the sun. Perhaps Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are in a vacationing state of mind right now. Because, according to The Daily Mail, the pair just bought a home in Portugal.

Harry and Meghan moved to California in March 2020. The move followed their announcement in January 2020 that they intended to step back as senior members of the British royal family, which led to their decision to split their time between North America and the U.K.

The couple initially stayed in Canada before they relocated to California.