Andrew Garfield Brings a Cardboard Cutout of Florence Pugh to 'We Live in Time' Premiere
No date? No problem! While promoting their newest film "We Live in Time," actor Andrew Garfield hit the London Film Festival red carpet alongside a cardboard cutout of Florence Pugh. While the English actress couldn't attend the event physically, Garfield made sure she was there in spirit.
The romantic drama has lent to an exciting press tour, including Garfield's highly anticipated feature on Amelia Dimoldenberg's "Chicken Shop Date." Having had flirtatious banter with each other during red-carpet interactions, the internet was incredibly excited to see this appearance finally come into fruition. The full interview will be released this Friday.
The internet has found the cardboard cutout bit a sweet and charming gag, as he posed with it for pictures and carried it around throughout the event. He even stood it up beside him as the cast answered questions post-screening.
"We Live in Time" has received overall favorable reviews, scoring 79% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The A24 film had its limited theatrical release in the US on October 11th.