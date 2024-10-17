No date? No problem! While promoting their newest film "We Live in Time," actor Andrew Garfield hit the London Film Festival red carpet alongside a cardboard cutout of Florence Pugh. While the English actress couldn't attend the event physically, Garfield made sure she was there in spirit.

The romantic drama has lent to an exciting press tour, including Garfield's highly anticipated feature on Amelia Dimoldenberg's "Chicken Shop Date." Having had flirtatious banter with each other during red-carpet interactions, the internet was incredibly excited to see this appearance finally come into fruition. The full interview will be released this Friday.

Read more: Andrew Garfield Breaks Down in Tears While Reading Devastating Essay on Love and Loss

The internet has found the cardboard cutout bit a sweet and charming gag, as he posed with it for pictures and carried it around throughout the event. He even stood it up beside him as the cast answered questions post-screening.

the fact he's so serious with it has me cackling god i love andrew garfield https://t.co/0Sue6kpefz — prior (@morelifeplease) October 17, 2024

Andrew Garfield taking a cardboard cutout of Florence bc she can’t be at the screening is sending me 😭 pic.twitter.com/6qAlodRf98 — 𝓚𝓮𝓵𝓼 ४ 🍉 (@lvrloki) October 17, 2024

"We Live in Time" has received overall favorable reviews, scoring 79% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The A24 film had its limited theatrical release in the US on October 11th.