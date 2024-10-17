Nicholas Chavez clearly appears to give his Monsters co-star Chloë Sevigny a kiss on the lips as they pose for a group photo with several others in a viral video that's making the rounds this week. It's quite a cozy scene, but it leaves many questions.

For one, the internet seems confused because, according to onlookers, Chavez's girlfriend, Victoria Abbott, was present at the event where the kiss took place. Not to mention, Sevigny is married to Croatian art gallery director Siniša Mačković.

Further complicating feelings about the video online is that fact that Sevigny plays the mother to Chavez's character of convicted murderer Lyle Menendez in the Netflix hit Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story that premiered last month.

The mother, Kitty Menendez, was killed alongside her husband in the brutal slaying by Lyle and his brother in 1989, as a highly publicized trial subsequently proved.

As for the kissing video of Nicholas and Chloë? "There is so much to unpack here," a user responding to the video on Reddit neatly summed up. "From the gf, to her playing his mother on the show, to the 24 year age difference," they marveled.

Among many other questioning comments, another said, "I get that they are at a premiere and this is probably to drum up interest or play a part. They're not making out in a car or the woods like they're having an affair, but they're both in relationships and I think she's married. This has to sting if you're the partner of either of them, it would cross a line for me."

The confusion carried over on TikTok, where commenters on one repost of the video shared all-caps remarks like "YOUR CONFUSED?? IM CONFUSED BROOOO" and "WAIT A DANG MINUTE...... SOMETHING AINT RIGHT."

Adding to the frenzy, Sevigny has cheekily responded to the video's popularity online, using her Instagram Story to repost the video and quipping that she "loves seeing" Chavez "in my feed all day," as pointed out in the subsequent TikTok recap below.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story tells the story of the two brothers who killed their parents on Aug. 20, 1989, and the events surrounding the brutal slayings.

Both were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, though the brothers' family are currently fighting for their release.