Amber Rose recently addressed the infamous fight between her and Joseline Hernandez on BET+'s 'College Hill: Celebrity Edition.'

The model was approached for comment while hosting a Halloween-themed birthday party on Saturday, October 19, complete with a red carpet where she answered questions, including one about the fight that took place in 2023.

Read more: Amber Rose And Iman Shumpert Enjoy Miami Beach Outing Following His Divorce From Teyana Taylor

Footage from the altercation was leaked earlier this year, showing that Rose didn't suffer the kind of defeat many had assumed. When asked about it, Rose — who was dressed up as Marie Antoinette for the event — calmly reminded everyone that she hails from South Philadelphia, implying that she knows how to handle herself in a fight.

"Well you know, I grew up in south Philly, that's no secret... the loudest ones are always the ones that, I don't know... she went around, she talked s**t about me, said she beat me up on several platforms, and I just stayed quiet," Rose said. "That's just who I am, I don't really care either way, I'm not a violent person, I never wanted to have to fight, I've never done reality TV."

She added how she wishes Hernandez "well. I wish her and her husband and her beautiful daughter well."

The brawl, which took place during the filming of 'College Hill: Celebrity Edition,' erupted after Hernandez accused Rose, 41, of not being proud of her Black heritage. The fight escalated quickly, with Rose getting physical and landing several blows before others on set intervened to separate the two.

'TMZ' was the first to release the full, unedited footage of the fight back in July. Despite the drama, Amber seems to have taken the high road, letting the footage speak for itself. Rather than engaging in a war of words, she appears content to leave the situation in the past, confident in her ability to handle herself both on and off the screen.