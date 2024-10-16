Diddy-Inspired Halloween Costumes, Including Masks and Baby Oil Props, Surges Amid His Legal Troubles
With Halloween just around the corner, it seems like one of the most unexpected costume trends this year will be inspired by Diddy.
The disgraced music mogul has recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons, with his arrest and indictment leading to a wave of creative Halloween costumes that are already popping up across social media.
Small businesses have quickly jumped on the trend, offering a variety of Diddy-themed costumes and merchandise to cash in amid his legal troubles.
One standout costume that's gaining attention is a shirt depicting an animated Diddy, 54, holding a bottle of baby oil, resembling the infamous Riddler character. The shirt has become popular among those looking to poke fun at Diddy's recent controversies, with many now referring to him as the "Diddler."
Baby oil seems to be a major theme for those planning to dress up as Diddy this Halloween.
This detail comes from a federal raid on Diddy's mansions, where officials allegedly seized 1,000 bottles of baby oil. The lubricant was allegedly used during his reported "Freak Off" parties.
Face masks from the Celebrity Face Masks on Amazon promises to deliver their package before Halloween, and a cardboard mask from FunkyBunky has already garnered near about 500 views in just a single day.
While many will be embracing this trend on October 31, Diddy himself won't be participating in the festivities. He remains in jail, awaiting trial, and has firmly denied all charges against him.
But before his indictment, the Bad Boy Records' founder often dressed up for Halloween.
The father of seven dressed up as the Joker in 2022, and then as Batman the following year. According to 'TMZ,' Warner Bros. sent the hip hop producer a cease and desist from masquerading as Joker in the future.