Jenna Fischer spoke openly about losing her hair while battling breast cancer, and shared why she never had a full head-shaving moment.

On Monday, October 21, the actress, known for her role on 'The Office,' sat down with Hoda Kotb on the 'TODAY Show' to reflect on her diagnosis.

Fischer, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 triple-positive breast cancer in December 2023, candidly shared her experiences with chemotherapy, hair loss, and the support she received along the way.

"I mean, when they told me I had to have chemo, the first thing I thought was, 'I don't want to throw up, and I don't want to lose my hair,' " she admitted. "I did not throw up, but I did lose my hair."

Fischer reflected on the emotional impact of losing her hair, calling it a topic many women focus on. "How much Googling did I do of hair and pictures of hair and, 'What will it look like?' It's funny. The way that I lost it, it doesn't come out evenly," she explained. "It comes out in fits and starts. And so I started by having just like a big, bald patch down this side of my head. And I would kind of do like a real elaborate comb-over."

Rather than shaving her head completely, the 50-year-old chose to keep some of her remaining hair. "I never had a big shave-your-head moment," she said. "I thought, 'Oh, should I cut it first? Should I shave it? What do I do?' And I didn't."

"I kind of (looked) like Friar Tuck, nothing on top and then just a little something over here," she added.

During chemotherapy, Fischer wore wigs and "hats with hair" while recording her 'Office Ladies' podcast. Her co-host, Angela Kinsey, also wore hats in support.

Though Fischer worried how her appearance might affect her children, they responded with humor. "I worried about that because I look back on pictures now, and I was like, 'Oh, wow. I looked not great.' But my kids were all right about it. They had a sense of humor about it."

Now cancer-free after surgery, 12 rounds of chemo, and radiation, the Indiana native is embracing her new look. "I plan to ditch the wigs," she shared. The conversation with Kotb, a breast cancer survivor herself, was especially meaningful, offering comfort and understanding in Fischer's journey.