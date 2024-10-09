Hoda Kotb, known for her warm and positive presence on 'TODAY,' has shared an emotional update on her daughter Hope's health.

In a heartfelt message, the TV anchor spoke about the journey she and her family have faced since Hope experienced a sudden medical crisis earlier this year. While she hasn't shared specific details about the condition, Kotb's emotional update made it clear how tough the past several months have been for her family.

Back in February 2023, Hoda's world was turned upside down when her five-year-old daughter Hope faced a serious health scare.

The crisis required constant care and left the 60-year-old and her family searching for answers. It was a difficult time for the 'Today' host, who has balanced her high-profile career with her duties as a mother. Despite the challenges, Hoda has remained resilient, keeping much of the experience private while focusing on her daughter's recovery.

Now, months later, Kotb is relieved to share that Hope is doing much better.

"She's thriving," she revealed to 'PEOPLE,' describing how her daughter's progress has brought a renewed sense of hope to their lives. While treatments and careful monitoring continue, Hoda says Hope is finding her strength and steady footing once again, bringing comfort and joy back to their family.

In addition to focusing on her daughters' healing, Hoda made a big decision to move her family from their busy New York City apartment to a peaceful home in Westchester. The new house, with a large yard, provides the space for her girls to "just be kids" and offers a safe and nurturing environment.

This major life change coincides with another: Hoda's decision to step down from her role on 'TODAY' after 17 years. Reflecting on turning 60, she realized that her priorities had shifted, and she now wants to focus more on being there for her daughters, Hailey and Hope, during their formative years.

"I don't want to miss out on their childhoods," she shared. "I want to be the one who gets to be there when they come home with something to show me, or when they just want to sit and talk."

She added: "I'm excited to watch them grow."