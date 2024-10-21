Stephen King's cult-favorite film 'Carrie' is back, this time as a series adaptation currently in development at Amazon MGM Studios, and the announcement comes just days before Halloween.

Horror maven Mike Flanagan is set to write and executive produce, as Intrepid Picture's Trevor Macy also serves as executive producer.

Flanagan will also take the role as showrunner as Melinda Nishioka will oversee the project on behalf of Intrepid.

The logline of the series, per 'Variety', is described as a "bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White, who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother."

BIG NEWS: Mike Flanagan is turning Stephen King's CARRIE into an 8-episode television series for Amazon. pic.twitter.com/SKVglAGQqF — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) October 21, 2024

The description continues: "After her father's sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public High School, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers."

Flanagan — who's under an overall deal with Amazon MGM Studios, per the media outlet — is well known for his influence in the horror genre, receiving exceeding praise for his TV shows including 'The Haunting of Hill House,' (2018) 'Midnight Mass,' (2021) and 'The Fall of the House of Usher' (2023) at Netflix, as well as 'Doctor Sleep' (2019).

'Carrie' originally debuted following the bestselling novel in 1976. The supernatural horror film — directed by Brian De Palma from a screenplay written by Lawrence D. Cohen — starred Sissy Spacek, who played the role of Carrie White.

Mike Flanagan is developing a series adaptation of Stephen King's #Carrie at Amazon.



via Deadline | For More TV News: https://t.co/XuUIefThny pic.twitter.com/whIzoTcpr7 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) October 21, 2024

The thrilling movie follows a shy teenage girl who is constantly mocked and bullied at her school before being pushed too far at her senior prom, prompting her to wreak havoc using her telekinetic powers.

The film raked in a whopping $30 million on a reported budget of less than $2 million, and in 2024 is still regarded as one of the best horror films of all time.

The film studio has yet to release an air date for the highly anticipated 'Carrie' 8-episode horror series.