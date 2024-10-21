Adam Sandler was reportedly happy to offer an exciting opportunity to Margaret Qualley.

The actress — who rose to fame after HBO's 'The Leftovers' — caught up with Nischelle Turner of 'Entertainment Tonight' at the 25th anniversary of the Newport Beach Film Festival, where she discussed career milestones.

While being honored with the Spotlight Award, the actress also dished on how she landed the role in Sandler's highly-anticipated film franchise sequel.

"What's the introduction on 'Happy Gilmore 2'?" Turner asked, excited for the actress to reveal details on the process. "Come on!" she exclaimed.

"I just did a couple of days on it because I'm the biggest Adam Sandler fan in the world. So I like, begged him for a part," Qualley, 29, stated. "And he's the best, he's the nicest guy in the world, so he had empathy for me and gave me a couple days, yeah."

The 'ET' host said she always wondered what the legendary actor was like on set because he's just "kinda Adam" — a sentiment Qualley appeared to relate to. "Ya, he's the coolest in the world," the actress replied.

That said, there's more tea behind her film appearance. 'PEOPLE' reported that Qualley's husband, Jack Antonoff, lied to get her onto the cast of 'Happy Gilmore 2,' revealing that contrary to belief, she "never golfed a day in her life."

Qualley appeared on an episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' when the trained ballet dancer revealed that her hubby told the fib to help her secure the role. She described her participation as "a tiny part," but laughs that she can "die happy now."

When Sandler, 58, texted Antonoff, 40, asking whether his wife can golf — a sport played in the film — he replied, "Yes, she's actually good!" However, there was some hope, as she admitted to taking some lessons, but chucked it up to still being "pretty bad."

The 29-year-old actress arrived on the red carpet Sunday, October 20, in a breezy sunflower yellow knit set — compliments of Chanel's 2025 Resort collection — complete with a bursting blingy broach placed onto the left side of her cardigan.

Her festival appearance comes just one day after she walked the carpet alongside Demi Moore, 61 — her co-star in the new dystopian horror flick, 'The Substance,' at the 2024 Academy Museum Gala.