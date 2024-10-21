Ben Stiller appeared alongside Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, and his daughter Ella to participate in what fans called a "cringe" video surrounding the joys of being a "girl dad."

Andy Cohen was also present to speak along with Stiller and Emhoff for the viral social media video, as the three fathers discussed what it's like to raise daughters.

The video on Twitter, now known as X, was posted by Dom Lucre from Breaker of Narratives on Monday, October 21, as Harris pushes along the campaign trail towards the contentious 2024 presidential election on November 5.

"What do I love about being a girl dad?" Cohen, 56, began, "I love how much smarter she is than all the guys in the room already. I can tell that she's gonna be a powerhouse, she is already — at two and a half."

"My daughter's 22-and-a-half, is a feminist, incredibly strong, and has really just inspired me in so many ways, I love her," the 'Meet The Fockers' actor stated regarding the aforementioned question.

The vice president's husband looked Ella in the eyes before saying: "I'm the proud dad of Ella over here." However, contrary to the responses before him, he didn't elaborate much further than the introduction.

That said, Cohen picked it up again, maintaining that his vote for Harris is an "investment" into his daughter's future.

"I agree I'm right there with you," Stiller, 58, added. That said, although Stiller was on board, fans in the comment section appeared to be torn on the matter with one even deeming the men "terrible fathers" who causes their "poor children" to suffer.

"Peak cringe!" Lucre penned in his repost of the video. "Why does his daughter have an ADAMS APPLE," a second fan penned. "It sucks to see Ben Stiller all in for Harris with his only reason being "she's a woman". I love his work but the lack of depth he is offering makes it hard to look past the politics to enjoy his films," a third user expressed.

This wouldn't be the first time Stiller endorsed Harris, as he participated in a digital fundraiser doing comedy in order to gain funding for the Kamala Harris/Tim Walz ticket.

The comedian went viral after he joked that "every Jewish guy wishes he was Black — including himself" during the Democratic fundraiser which went on to rake in a whopping $450,000, per 'Variety.'

"It's [Harris] gonna be the first woman president, and that's incredibly exciting. She's Indian, she's Black, she's everything, you can be more than one thing. It's incredible. I'm Jewish and Irish...I wish I was Black — every white Jewish guy wishes he was Black," the 58-year-old joked.

The 2024 presidential election has been controversial to say the least, as Donald Trump was sent a cease-and-desist order from Charlamagne tha God over use of an unauthorized clip, while Harris went missing during a politically historic charity dinner.

The 2024 presidential election is set to kick off in just a few weeks on November 5.