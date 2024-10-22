Charleston White expressed deep hurt after seeing celebrities celebrate rumors of his death.

The social media personality recently addressed rumors about his alleged death in Chicago, sharing how "his feelings were hurt" over how some celebrities reacted.

On October 20, 2024, rumors circulated that White had been shot by three men and was being treated at a hospital in the Windy City. White quickly refuted the claim, stating, "If anybody know me, they know I ain't going to Chicago so [nobody] could shoot me."

Charleston White confirms he never got shot and would never go to Chicago 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iSwiZrpKV9 — The Menace 🥷 (@Charlestonwhyt) October 20, 2024

Appearing on Adin Ross' livestream on October 22, White opened up about the emotional toll the rumors took.

He explained, "Me and my feelings were hurt when I saw how the [...] famous people celebrate... like I got killed." White was perplexed why people would rejoice at the false report, adding, "I never hurt nobody... I ain't sold drugs. I made bad choices as a kid, and when I became a man, I ain't been in no trumps. Why they being celebrating for a [man] to die?"

Charleston White reveals to Adin Ross that it hurt him seeing people celebrate his death after false rumors of him being shot😔pic.twitter.com/804QFBfWl4 — Adins Empire (@AdinRossEmpire) October 22, 2024

Ross, in turn, commended White for his positive contributions to the community, comparing him to rappers who promote negative behaviors.

Ross remarked, "Those people who support rappers... they'll support rappers that are about drug usage and about killings. But you'll do more for the community than any of these guys."

Toward the end of the conversation, Ross emphasized how misunderstood White is, calling him a "hero" and praising him for his good-hearted nature. "You're misunderstood, bro... You have a big heart, Charleston, and you do good things for good people."

Acccording to a Chicago scanner, Charleston White has been sh*t by 3 people and awaiting medic 😳 pic.twitter.com/T5LJRPYMKc — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 20, 2024

Back in July, White had choice words about Rick Ross' baby mother Tia Kemp.

Known for his unapologetic controversial opinions, White, 47, took to Instagram on Monday to blast Kemp and how she should watch her words when it comes to the person she "laid down with."

The 47-year-old wrote that Kemp was a "horrible black mother" in his popular social post, maintaining that her response was "emasculating" to her son and the words used against Ross indirectly affects the child.

"You have to remember the things that you say about your children's father or your children's mother... you picked them," White explained. "You laid down with that person. So as you talk about your children's mother or father, you're actually talking about your children, because they have the same chromosomes." White directed the message to "any Black woman" who "has a baby by a Black man" and chooses to get online everyday and attack her child's father.

Kemp and Ross exchanged verbal blows after the "Hustlin'" rapper celebrated paying his last child support check on Father's Day.

"What would you rather celebrate, Father's Day or the date of your last child support payment?" Ross, 48, asked via Instagram. "Or, what if your last child support payment was on Father's Day weekend? That's what you call divine divinity."