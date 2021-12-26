Boosie BadAzz has faced criticisms after he defended R. Kelly amid his sex trafficking convictions, which has led to numerous women getting violated for the past years.

The Louisiana rapper recently went for an interview with VladTV as the year ends. When he was asked regarding Kelly's conviction, he didn't hesitate to share how he felt about the case.

In the interview, the "My Struggle" singer agreed to Charleston White's claim where he felt that R. Kelly was railroaded because "essentially the public had already felt he was guilty before he even stepped foot in a courtroom."

Justifying R Kelly's Motives

And as TMZ reported, Boosie said that Kelly got railroaded on similar charges that he got in 2008 and claimed that it has something to do with his race.

As a part of his belief, he also seemed to downplay Kelly's actions and was not buying the stories of the women who claimed of being abused by the R&B singer for years. "This is how I feel about that. Everything was pushed to another level. You know, I just feel like R. Kelly like the young b-ches," the rapper said.

Boosie also admitted to the host that a "b-tch ain't been sexualized if she been in the bed with three, four women. You know, she hasn't been (taken) advantage of, because ... she is willing!"

After all his points given, he concluded his statement by saying that the only mistake Kelly made was the "age part." "I'm not saying he's guilty or if he did do it, it's because of the age. The rest of that sh-t, they exaggerating, bro," Boosie stated.



READ ALSO: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Going For Divorce? Longtime Couple Faking Their 'Perfect Marriage' [Report]

What The People Says

September this year, the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer was found guilty of racketeering and eight violations of sex trafficking charges, adding bribery, kidnapping, forced labor, sexual exploitation, racketeering six victims, and more. This ended up with him facing ten years to life in prison.

Numerous fans and non-fans reacted to the "Smoking on Purple" rapper and showed their disagreement following his statements. After making headlines for recently meeting a fan, many have called him out for being "ignorant" and "disgusting."

One user said, "I don't understand why people still act shocked about Boosie. y'all know that n-gga is really disgusting and ignorant, but still, continue to listen to him."

I don't understand why people still act shocked about Boosie. y'all know that nigga is really disgusting and ignorant, but still, continue to listen to him. — ren misses megan ✧･ﾟ (@stall1r) December 26, 2021

Another one also followed, "why do y'all keep giving boosie the opportunity to voice his thoughts???"

Twitter Error



READ MORE: Cardi B on Full Defense for Lil' Kim Because of This Reason: 'She Is a Real Legend'