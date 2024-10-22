Kristin Cavallari had some words to share regarding her ex-husband, Jay Cutler, who was recently arrested and charged with DUI and gun possession.

The 'Hills' alum took to her podcast, 'Let's Be Honest' Tuesday, October 22, to clarify that she'd recorded that episode prior to the arrest of her now ex, Cutler, 51, whom she was married to for seven years.

"I wanted to hop on here and just let you guys know that this episode was recorded right before a very public incident that happened last week with my ex-husband," Cavallari, 35, stated.

"So just keep that in mind as you're listening," she told listeners.

"I will not be commenting on what happened," Cavallari added. "I do, of course, wish Jay nothing but the best, and I do hope that he gets the help that he needs, but that's the only thing I will be saying about it publicly."

His ability to show the same face in every context of life is remarkable and should be studied. #JayCutler #NFL pic.twitter.com/M0CARaFBD4 — Dan Johnson (@DanDanoDeege) October 18, 2024

Cutler and Cavallari were married from 2013 to 2020 before they announced their split. The two divorced in June 2022 citing "irreconcilable differences," however, Cavallari admitted that their marriage was toxic and unhealthy.

The Denver native maintained that she was "really unhappy" and revealed that although the two of them had grown up, "nothing's changing" after being together and working on their relationship for so many years.

"I always thought it was interesting when people would refer to us as 'couple goals,' " she told 'PEOPLE' back in 2020. "I was like, 'If you guys only knew.' "

The former NFL quarterback was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a firearm, after police officials claim he rear-ended another driver on the road in Franklin Tennessee on Thursday, October 17, per 'CNN.'

It was reported that Culter attempted to flee the scene, in addition to allegedly offering the other driver $2,000 if he did not call the police, per the media outlet.