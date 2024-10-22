Angelina Jolie has reportedly been cozying up next to a new bae and sources say it's pretty serious.

The 'Tomb Raider' star reportedly spent two nights with British rapper, Akala, as she reportedly snuck him up to her hotel suite in London at the Corinthia last week.

Inside sources say that Akala, 40, arrived two hours after the actress before going on to spend "Wednesday and Thursday night together inside the hotel and did not leave."

The source, who spoke with the 'U.S. Sun,' added that Jolie's rumored beau, Akala — real name Kingsley James McLlean Daley — "was snuck out of the hotel via one of Angelina's cars on Friday, a couple of hours before the British Film Institute premiere for her new movie."

Angelina Jolie reportedly spent two nights with Akala in a London hotel?? https://t.co/Qzbu4iT5LF pic.twitter.com/DEDCWIEMev — celebitchy (@celebitchy) October 22, 2024

The two are allegedly making attempts to cover their movements as the outlet reported the two managed to use separate cars and "secret entrances" in an effort to keep their relationship under the radar.

"They are using separate cars and secret entrances to keep their relationship under wraps, but it's the real deal," the insider added. Although the likely-couple were together during the film festival, they were spotted arriving separately.

The night didn't end there. The two were spotted together once again after the premiere, and shared a romantic meal at Soho house, per the 'U.S. Sun.'

Talks of the actress' new relationship comes five years after her tumultuous breakup with fellow actor and ex-husband, Brad Pitt. The divorce reportedly turned bitter as it was reported that "neither will let it go" in July.

"All the bitterness is partly why the divorce has dragged on for so many years. Neither will let it go," the source stated, per 'PEOPLE.'

Jolie, 49, starred as well-known opera singer, Maria Callas in the new film, 'Maria,' directed by Pablo Larraín. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.