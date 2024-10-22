Head of Music for Twitch, Cindy Charles, passed away after being struck by a garbage truck in Amsterdam.

She was 69.

Charles died in a traffic accident in Amsterdam on October 14, 2024.

According to 'PEOPLE,' the executive was struck by a garbage truck while walking near the Passeerdersgracht canal. Charles died at the site of the crash. The garbage truck's driver was questioned by authorities, the 'Algemeen Dagblad' reported. Per authorities, the accident's cause and fault is still being investigated and the Dutch Public Prosecution Service is still determining whether or not to prosecute.

Charles had traveled to Amsterdam to speak at the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) on October 17.

The unexpected loss has deeply affected her colleagues, family, and friends. Twitch CEO Daniel Clancy shared the tragic news on X (formerly Twitter) on October 18, stating, "Cindy was killed in a traffic accident when she was traveling in the Netherlands." Clancy emphasized Charles' pivotal role in shaping Twitch's music partnerships, "Anyone that uses music on Twitch owes a debt of gratitude to Cindy's work."

In Memory of Cindy Charles



Last week we received some truly tragic news at @Twitch about the passing of Cindy Charles. Cindy was killed in a traffic accident when she was traveling in the Netherlands. Most of the members of the Twitch community are probably not familiar with… — Daniel Clancy (@djclancy999) October 18, 2024

Clancy also recognized her involvement in key licensing deals, including a recent agreement with major labels like Universal, Warner, and Sony, as well as independent labels. Reflecting on her legacy, he added, "A little bit of her will remain with all of us that worked with her all of these years." He extended condolences to her husband, Ricky Fishman, and their two sons.

Fishman shared an emotional tribute on Facebook, writing, "There will be no filling the hole in the universe left by Cindy's departure from this world." He reminisced about their unique love story, meeting in college 50 years ago and reconnecting decades later. "She gave love and she received love, building a network of friends unrivaled by any person I have ever known," Fishman reflected. He also expressed sorrow for the future they will now miss, "She was at the top of her game, an icon in the music biz... There are many trips we had planned, that will not happen."

Fishman urged others to cherish their loved ones, adding, "Life is such a fragile affair, and what we have today, we may not, tomorrow."

It is through tears that I want to let people know what many of you already do; that my wife, Cindy Charles, passed away yesterday in a traffic accident in Amsterdam.My family and I have been...

Kira Karlstrom, a colleague from Twitch, honored Charles in a heartfelt post on Medium, describing her as, "more than just Twitch's Head of Music — she was the heart and soul of our team, and a force for good in everything she touched."