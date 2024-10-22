According to Gayle King, Drew Barrymore asked everyone to "take it all off" when it comes to their usual beauty routine — and that's just what happened.

In a daring turn of events, guests at 'The Drew Barrymore Show' did what many would call a brave move, by appearing on national television without a drop of makeup — confirmed by King, who posted herself wiping all makeup clean off.

"Drew Barrymore said take it off take it all off.. .so I did!" King, 69, wrote on her Instagram in her behind-the-scenes reel.

"She's [Barrymore] doing a show about being barefaced. Bare face naked, which means no makeup," King added.

"Why did we agree to do this?" the TV personality jokingly asked. The video immediately cuts to King — who started in makeup — wiping, brushing, and cleaning all her makeup away in a montage before heading to the stage.

"I post pictures of myself with non makeup all the time so I don't have that hangup. But it's different when you're on national TV," she concluded. That said, she wouldn't be alone in committing to the daring move, as hosts and audience members alike participated in the bold self-love move.

"Today @thedrewbarrymoreshow hosted a makeup-free episode where everyone — from the guests to the audience members to @drewbarrymore herself — showed up with their natural glow and nothing more," 'Oprah Daily' penned in their celebratory post.

King was joined by Valerie Bertinelli, Gillian Anderson, and OB-GYN Dr. Kameelah Phillips on the Tuesday, October 22, episode.

"Everyone looks BEAUTIFUL!" the trending post concluded about the episode featuring the women's "candid conversation on embracing natural beauty as they age." It seems fans in the comment section were glad to see the bold step forward, as many were spotted commending the woman for a big step towards natural beauty.

"That's how it's done ladies. Let's normalize makeup-free," one fan wrote. "There's no average person in this photo though, so they have [the] best glowing skin already," a second complimented. "Nice! Everyone looks amazing!" a third added.

Barrymore, 49, also removed her hair extensions on the show as she opened up about experiencing perimenopause and hair loss.

"Hanging out with Drew Barrymore is always fun," King stated. "See you on TV!" The hosts went on to take several bare-faced photos as they celebrated self-love and natural beauty.