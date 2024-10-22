In a shocking scene, Charles "Chuck" Thomas Coleman died in an unexpected plane crash after performing stunts at an air show which took place on Sunday, October 20, in New Mexico.

The harrowing scene was located at the Las Cruces Air and Space Expo at Las Cruces International Airport, city officials stated.

Coleman was the only person on board the two-seat Extra Flugzeugbau EA300 monoplane when it went down around 2:30 p.m.

The accomplished pilot was reportedly a movie instructor for 'Top Gun: Maverick,' and had performed these stunts on numerous occasions, taking more than 100 flights to prepare actors for flight in the U.S. Navy F-18 Hornets, per ABC News.

According to the news outlet, New Mexico State Police, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the National Transportation Safety Board are all banding together to investigate the crash.

