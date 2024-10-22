Gwen Stefani's new look turned heads when "The Voice" aired a new episode this week.

On Tuesday night, the 55-year-old singer-songwriter appeared on the hit NBC singing reality competition with a revamped hairstyle as she ditched her signature icy platinum tresses for warmer blonde waves with prominent bangs.

However, it wasn't just the singer's new hairdo that caught the attention of viewers; many also took notice of how Stefani looked a tad "unrecognizable" than before.

San Francisco-based facial plastic surgery expert Dr. Corey Maas spoke with the Daily Mail to address the buzz surrounding Gwen's allegedly altered look, and he broke down what the artist must have gone through to achieve her new face.

According to Dr. Maas, the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker must have had some fillers to make her face more plump and eliminate fine lines and wrinkles. This allegedly restored her face's volume.

The renowned plastic surgeon also surmised Stefani went under the knife for a lower facelift. This must have been the reason behind her younger-looking appearance since it deals with loose skin on the lower jaw — something that is quite common among people of the artist's age.

Dr. Maas also suggested that Gwen must have had Botox to really get rid of deep lines, making her face very smooth.

Read more: Gavin Rossdale Packs On PDA With Gwen Stefani Lookalike Girlfriend Xhoana X

Through the years, there have been speculations of Stefani's alleged doctor visits to enhance her appearance. In the '90s, surgeons claimed she had a nose job to improve her face.

New York City-based plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Linkov told the Daily Mail that in total, Blake Shelton's wife must have spent $428,000 to enhance her beauty with at least nine procedures.

Several reacted to the report, with one person writing in the comments section, "She always had such a unique beauty, I loved that she didn't fit the usual mould. Now she is just another clone."

Another chimed in, saying, "I watched 'The Voice' last night and almost didn't recognize her. My first thought was she has bangs now to cover facelift scars."

However, some claimed that Gwen still looked beautiful even with all the alleged procedures she had.

"Sorry but she is 55 and looks great, she has got the money so let her spend it on herself if that makes her happy," one fan wrote, while another added, "Might be 'unrecognizable' but either one is still very beautiful."

Stefani returned to "The Voice" for its 26th season. She is joined by her fellow coaches Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé, as per NBC Insider.