Amy Adams has shared her thoughts on fellow actor Rachel Brosnahan, who will be taking on the role of Lois Lane in the upcoming "Superman" movie.

Adams previously played Superman's love interest in a number of DC Extended Universe films.

"I love her," Adams said of Brosnahan. "She's gonna be great."

"Hopefully the role will be infused with her sensibility and her natural humor and strength and wit," she added. "I'm really looking forward to it. I really like her."

When asked by Variety if she had the impression that she was going to reprise her character in future movies, the "Dear Evan Hansen" star said didn't.

She last appeared as the reporter back in 2017's "Justice League."

"I always understood they were moving in a more 'Justice League' direction," Adams explained.

The 50-year-old actress also had positive things to say about Henry Cavill, who played Clark Kent opposite her Lois Lane.

"Henry was a really brilliant Superman," she said. "I offer every Superman luck and stuff, but I think he was great. I just wanted to say that. It's so in his spirit."

The upcoming "Superman" film is scheduled for release next year and is considered as the reboot of the film series.

The film is written and directed by James Gunn and stars David Corenswet as the new Superman.

At the New York Comic Con, Gunn called Corenswet "the best physical action star I've probably ever worked with.

In addition to Brosnahan, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, Anthony Carrigan, and Maria Gabriela de Faria are just some of the movie's cast members.