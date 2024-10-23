Sean "Diddy" Combs is set to make a brief appearance in his son Quincy Brown's upcoming vlog series, "Just a Vlog."

The trailer for the new series showcased a quick moment of Combs appearing at the end of the minute-long clip.

In the teaser posted by 'The Shade Room' on Tuesday, October 22, the disgraced music mogul is seen in the kitchen hugging his twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie Combs, while the family excitedly talks about their upcoming "Combs family vacation."

Brown's brothers, Christian and Justin Combs, are also featured in the trailer. The new series, debuting on October 27, is expected to offer viewers a glimpse into the daily lives of the Combs family. The vlog will explore the family's dynamic through their own eyes as Brown captures moments like vacations and day-to-day activities, per the outlet.

In the trailer, a shirtless Combs, 54, can be seen in the kitchen with his children, celebrating their family vacation. The preview arrives shortly after the Combs siblings issued a statement in support of their father, who is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

His trial is scheduled for May 2025.

The siblings emphasized that their family has been deeply affected by the accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives circulating on social media. They expressed their unity and belief that the truth will eventually prevail.

The joint Instagram statement concluded with, "WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."

The "I'll Be Missing You" rapper was arrested in September on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution. He pleaded not guilty to these charges. Prior to this, he had faced multiple lawsuits alleging sexual assault, with more claims emerging from additional accusers.