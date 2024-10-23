Elon Musk derided rapper Eminem on October 22, calling him a "Diddy party participant" in a tweet after the artist attended a political rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in Detroit. That tweet followed Eminem's introduction of former President Barack Obama at the event, which appeared to trigger Musk.

Tweeting in response to a TMZ story that first broke the news of Eminem's intentions regarding the rally, Musk — as he's wont to do with hot-button or controversial topics and figures on Twitter — qualified, "Yet another Diddy participant."

The tweet seemingly referenced long-rumored parties hosted by Diddy that had reportedly involved several celebrities.

Yet another Diddy party participant — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2024

That statement baffled fans, as Eminem has not been involved in any alleged controversies surrounding Diddy.

Indeed, the Detroit rapper has been one of Diddy's loudest critics which even earned him a mention in his 2018 song "Killshot," where he dissed Diddy and Machine Gun Kelly.

On another note, one of Eminem's closest allies, 50 Cent, has also taken a stand against Diddy.

Meanwhile, despite tweeting that he was "the captain now" in response to a picture of Diddy, Musk has preserved a public friendship with the music mogul — even citing their close relationship in the book Character Limit: How Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter. He said, "Puff is an investor in Twitter... we text a lot."

The latest remark from Musk is in stark contrast to when he previously expressed admiration for Eminem. Musk was a fan of Eminem in 2022 when the SEC attempted to hold him in contempt of court over ongoing tweets and called on some classic Eminem lyrics from "Without Me" during a tweet storm. But his recent tweet is a departure in tone — Musk continues to wield Twitter as a blunt instrument for solid dissent.

Musk's comment has come in for criticism from Reddit users, many of which rightly reminded him that Eminem has been sending lyrical shots at Diddy since before Musk started paying attention to hip hop.

Over the years, Eminem has infamously used Diddy in many songs, mainly in a negative light. It is this context that made many wonder whether Musk has any comprehension of Eminem's career and public persona.

That tweet drew a response from an apparent hive of Reddit users who gigged Musk, with one noting, "Eminem has been taking shots at Diddy for years" and another pointing to Elon as "a crystal-clear example" of "retribution for his past beef with Eminem."

Critics lashed out at Musk as they accused him of misinformation, and the backlash intensified. Another wrote, "The racism, misinformation, and propaganda have only risen under Elon's "freedom of speech" thingy, and his own stupid takes just add to it," pointing out the impact of misinformation in many places.

Numerous users also theorized that new Eminem material would soon follow, with several fans eagerly hoping for a lyrical response. "Oh, i am waiting on that Elon Musk wordplay for his next songs, gonna be fun," one user declared.

Article originally published on 'Music Times.'