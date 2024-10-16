Former Los Angeles model Jo Eskridge alleged that she had been spiked at a New Year's Eve party hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs in the VIP box at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami, Florida.

Eskridge alleged that she was filmed just as she was beginning to vomit.

According to a report by 'The Mirror,' the now 43-year-old attended an event with her sister, where they alleged other celebs were present, including Tyrese and Jamie Foxx.

Eskridge recalls her sister getting them both into the VIP section where shots of alcohol and champagne were being given at the party dating back to 2008. Halfway through the drink, she reportedly began to feel "weird."

After she began to fall "all over the place," she claims she began to believe that her drink had been spiked. When her condition worsened, security allegedly removed her from the space before the party moved to Diddy's yacht.

She again recalled feeling weird after allegedly consuming half a bottle of champagne saying: "I started feeling animated, a little loopy — it was like an over-exaggerated buzz. I was a 27-year-old model living in New York, I could handle my drink," she doubled-down to the news outlet.

"I started to feel weird — that something was off. Shots were being passed around the room. My sister could see me from across the room and said after I took that shot everything went downhill. Everyone was heading onto the Diddy yacht for an after party and my sister was invited. The next thing I know, a security guard grabbed me — I was in fight or flight mode," she explained, per the media outlet.

"I started fighting, it felt like I was fighting for my life. I had three people on top of me, at some point, they hit me on the head with a flashlight and I went unconscious and was bleeding from the head. It is not in my nature to fight, I am not a violent drunk — I think I was spiked because I turned into the Tasmanian devil," she added. "That is not me."

Eskridge admitted that her celeb-studded night ended in Miami Dade County Jail.

"In a way that night saved us. My sister was ready to go on the yacht but she didn't get on as she went searching for me. For years I thought I had ruined this connection and I was so embarrassed of myself," she expressed.

While highlighting her alleged experience, she also commented on what those may be going through within the industry.

"Over the years I heard all these allegations about P Diddy and how he is known for passing bottles of champagne and drugging people," she alleged. "I know other women who have experienced the same thing — this was hip-hop culture."

She concluded: "My heart goes out to the victims that have been sexually assaulted. It also goes out to the hundreds of people like me who have been spiked. And my heart goes out to the ones who have lost their lives and the victims currently dealing with what they went through."

Diddy, 54, who is facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting prostitution in New York City, is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center after three failed attempts to post bail, 'ENSTARZ' reported.

All claims against Sean "Diddy" Combs are alleged. The rapper's legal team has yet to comment.