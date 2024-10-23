Shakira is bearing all!

The Colombia native sported her raciest look yet while revealing her own "vulnerability" in the wake of her breakup after 11 years.

The "Hips Don't Lie" songstress had a candid interview with 'GQ' where she revealed the heartfelt process of grieving through her music, while wowing fans in a photoshoot flaunting a barely-there avant-garde silicon bra.

Shakira — full name Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll — confessed that it took time for her to begin to mourn the process of separation.

"It wasn't easy to recognize all the vulnerability I was feeling at the time I wrote this album, and then to lay it bare," the 47-year-old told the media outlet. "For many months after my separation I had been silent, trying to begin my mourning, but I couldn't really begin to grieve until I started writing music."

The bombshell singer parted ways from her ex, Gerard Piqué, back in June of 2022, shortly after the former FC Barcelona and Spain footballer was accused of cheating on the singer, per the 'Daily Mail.'

"It was my way of healing. And it continues to be. Grief is a process that is not linear. It is full of peaks and valleys," the singer added.

In Shakira's latest album, 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,' the vocalist detailed her varying emotions throughout the process of healing, from expressing gratitude for their relationship to calling out his narcissism.

Shakira and Piqué, 37, met on set during the making of her music video for "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" in 2010. She was introduced by a mutual friend after she reportedly found him cute while filming.

The two would take their romance public a year later in 2011, and although the two never tied the knot, it seems she never wanted it that way. "To tell you the truth, marriage scares the s**t out of me. I don't want him to see me as the wife. I'd rather him see me as his girlfriend," she stated back in 2020, per 'PEOPLE.'

She also maintained that marriage was not "a necessary step in a couple's life." The singer shares two children with her former soccer player ex-beau: Milan Piqué Mebarak, 11, and Sasha, 9.