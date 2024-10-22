Judge Joe Brown is making waves across social media after his shocking rant during a public appearance regarding Democratic candidate Kamala Harris went viral.

The shocking rant started with the fiery claim that Harris was a "witch" who was being controlled, and Brown maintained that he wants to know who's pulling the strings behind the former District Attorney of San Francisco.

"I'm going to hurt somebody's feelings, but we got a witch running for president," Brown, 77, stated while wearing what appears to be a bright red MAGA hat. "That woman is the worst kinda sleaze you can ever think of."

"I was in California when it was going down. And I used to represent — 40 years ago — a whole chunk of pimps and h*es in Memphis. And I know a h*e when I see one. When I see a h*e, I know she got a pimp. And I wanna find out who the pimps are that we gettin' tricked out in the benefit of," Brown boldly declared.

The judge also called Harris out on what critics have called her "word salads," jokingly saying: "Ya see, tomorrow is yesterday today. So today was yesterday and it'll be tomorrow, tomorrow," he teased. "What the hell did you just say?" he exclaimed.

Brown also claimed Harris "faked off about being a negro" as he made Harris' father's acquaintance in Jamaica with his ex-wife while sitting together at Governor General's table, where the candidate's father claimed to be Irish and Hindu.

"My ex-wife asked him what he was. He said he was Irish and he was Hindu. She said, 'You don't have anybody Black in your family?' He said, 'No,'" Brown claimed.

The South Central raised judge went on record speaking against Harris is the past as well. During an interview with the 'Art of Dialogue', Brown claimed Harris was "A piece of s**t" who lacked "professional competence" and worked on it by "hiking up her hemline."

"She'd hike her skirt up, and try to flirt. And she wasn't that good in the courtroom. If not — pretty bad in the courtroom," he said.

Brown claimed he believes she has some sort of "early onset dementia" and "menopausal complications," referencing his previous sentiments that she spews "word salad garbage."