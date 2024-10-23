A first look at the upcoming musical 'Just In Time' starring Jonathan Groff has been released.

The highly-anticipated jukebox bio-musical, centered around the life of legendary singer Bobby Darin, has released its first trailer.

The Tony Award-winning actor takes center stage in the production, stepping into the role of the iconic crooner known for hits like "Beyond the Sea" (1960) and "Dream Lover" (1959).

The show will begin previews on March 28, 2025, with its official opening night set for April 23, 2025, at the Circle in the Square Theatre. This production aims to offer an immersive experience, transforming the venue into a nightclub-like setting, complete with a live big band performing onstage.

Audiences can expect the musical to explore Darin's personal and professional journey while featuring beloved classics such as "Splish Splash" and "Mack the Knife."

The creative team behind 'Just In Time' is packed with Broadway heavyweights. Tony-winning director Alex Timbers leads the production, which was conceptualized by Ted Chapin. The book is co-written by Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver, with choreography by Shannon Lewis. Andrew Resnick will oversee music supervision and arrangements, ensuring that Darin's timeless songs resonate with authenticity. The producing team includes Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, John Frost, and Groff himself.

Additional casting announcements and further details about the creative team will be shared in the coming months.

"Bobby Darin was a supernova," Groff said in a statement, per 'Entertainment Weekly.' "He blazed his way through every corner of the entertainment industry, but his enormous talent, charisma, and pure genius were most on display when he was letting it rip in front of a crowd. This primal passionate love affair he had with the audience was the inspiration for our show's conceit. Alex Timber's distinctive ability to make going to the theater an unforgettable event and Bobby's signature musicality and explosive fleeting life make Broadway the perfect place to experience the story and essence of this once in a lifetime talent."

Groff's involvement in 'Just In Time' follows an already impressive year for the actor. Known for his standout performances in 'Spring Awakening' and 'Hamilton,' Groff, 39, recently won a Tony Award for his role in the revival of 'Merrily We Roll Along.'