NSYNC alum Joey Fatone is set to make his way to the Broadway stage in the cast of '& Juliet.'

The former member of the 2000s pop boy band will take over the role of Lance in the musical.

According to 'Playbill,' Fatone will replace original cast member Paulo Szot, with his performances scheduled to begin on January 21, 2025, at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. His nine-week run will conclude on March 16, 2025.

This production marks Fatone's third Broadway appearance, following his previous performances in 'Rent' and 'Little Shop of Horrors.'

'& Juliet' is a jukebox musical celebrating the work of songwriter Max Martin, who has also penned hits for NSYNC. Interestingly, Fatone's role will involve him singing songs from the Backstreet Boys, despite his NSYNC background.

In a statement shared with the outlet, the 47-year-old exclaimed, "I'm excited that I'll be joining the cast of '& Juliet'! I can't wait to get out there and sing Max Martin's amazing songs — his hits have shaped so much of pop music. And yes, I know I'll even be singing a couple of Backstreet Boys songs. Even though my loyalty remains with NSYNC, they still have bangers. See you at the show!"

The musical is also undergoing additional cast updates. The current lineup features Maya Boyd as Juliet, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, and Justin David Sullivan as May, who will give his final performance on October 27. Ben Jackson Walker as Romeo and Philippe Arroyo as François will also leave soon, with Walker's final show on October 27 and Arroyo's on November 19.

New cast members joining on October 29 include Alison Luff as Anne Hathaway, Liam Pearce as Romeo, and Michael Iván Carrier as May. Charli D'Amelio will step into the role of Charmian, while Nathan Levy will take over as François starting November 19.

'& Juliet' offers a fresh twist on Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet,' reimagining a storyline where Juliet survives and embarks on a new journey. The score features popular hits like 'Since U Been Gone,' 'Roar,' 'I Want It That Way,' and 'Confident.'

The musical, directed by Luke Sheppard and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, first opened on November 17, 2022.

It was the first new show of the 2022-2023 season to recoup its investment and received nine Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.