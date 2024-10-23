Sienna Grace, an Australian OnlyFans model who has previously partied with Sean "Diddy" Combs, is now revealing the secret signals rappers allegedly use in order to choose a "girl for the night."

Not only did she reveal her experience in being chosen to attend parties, she also dished details on other covert methods used to relay a message to her in the past, which she claims are commonplace within the entertainment industry.

Grace, who claims to have slept with various A-list celebs, told the 'Daily Mail' how she's been chosen, and that surprisingly — not much took place during her time in the same space as fallen hip hop mogul Diddy.

"When I was backstage at a show with about ten people, [unnamed rapper] put his sweater around me to be like, 'This is the girl for the night,' " Grace, 30, explained. Placing the item on the woman reportedly let the star's entourage know she's "off limits."

In another instance, Grace detailed how another chart-topping group — an unnamed rap trio — used another kind of bubbly signal in order to make her acquaintance.

"Their assistant brought me out a bottle of Ace of Spades [champagne] and that was the signal I got," she told the media outlet. "And then straight after the show I was ushered to a private room."

The Australian model even worked her way in the graces of controversial rapper Diddy at his private home, but alleged she never saw anything inappropriate on behalf of the 54-year-old.

"Diddy brought out his son's birthday cake, but while he was at the party he wasn't very present and just lurked around," she explained. "I feel like if I hadn't been there with the kids, things would have gone differently. He definitely would have tried to approach me," she suspected.

Despite the disgraced rapper's plethora of federal charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, the model claims her experience with him was rather uneventful.

Read more: Diddy Allegedly Stopped By Pro Athlete From Sexually Assaulting a Man at Celebrity Party

"I've never heard anything about Diddy's parties until everything came out, which was quite shocking," she added.

Diddy's most recent accusation comes after he reportedly attempted to sexually assault a man at a Ciroc vodka brand party in 2022 before a pro-athlete in attendance stopped him. "Combs continued to move closer and then grabbed Plaintiff's genitals through his pants, squeezing them in a rough and sexual manner," the lawsuit, 'ENSTARZ' previously reported.

Diddy is currently being held in federal custody without bail in New York and has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.