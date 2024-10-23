Babatunde Artunde, who starred in the infamous Everest College commercial in 2008, recreated the nostalgic higher-education commercial to encourage fans to, "get off the couch," and vote.

The original well-known Everest College commercial aired nearly every 20 minutes on daytime TV in the 2000s.

Artunde, who repeatedly warned you to go to school because "Life is passing you by" in a parking lot, is now addressing political issues, wearing a white T-shirt and ball cap, similar to what he wore in the original commercial.

"Are you serious? You're just going to scroll and watch memes all day with election day right around the corner," he began the video. "How about you take your future seriously, and get informed."

"Have you heard of Project 2025? It's an extremist agenda that's gonna impact everybody, but especially Black and brown people, the poor, and the working class. Fam — it is all bad. The plan is to get rid of public schools, and DEI, and women's reproductive rights...yo, and get this — ya'll like to twerk behind a pay wall? You're going to jail," he explained in the reimagined clip.

"Why are you making this complicated? You got this, but there is no us, without you... so stop playing! There's no time for games... step up to the ballot, and be heard," he concluded, before walking off, just like he did in the original video.

"Do I have your attention now?" he asked. Fans in the comment section sounded off on the video, saying "When the world needed him most..." alluding to, here he is. "Hold up, did you go back to the original parking lot?" a second fan asked.

Republican candidate Donald Trump has claimed he isn't related to the controversial plan of Project 2025, however it was later reported that the former MAGA president was spotted flying private with the plan's coordinator Kevin Roberts, per the 'Washington Post.'

The 2024 presidential election is set to take place November 5.

Artunde originally did an interview with popular YouTuber Curtiss King. 'The Art of Dialogue" shared the video with a headline that stated he "never went to college."

The man from the classic Everest College commercial says he never went to college.



"I never said I went to college — I said I never went to Everest college,"Artunde stated. "I did like...3 semesters at Phoenix college. So don't say I never went to college, I went to college. I didn't graduate but I went to college."