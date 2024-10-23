Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing serious allegations in a new lawsuit filed on Sunday, October 20.

A personal trainer, identified as John Doe, claims that Combs drugged him and "passed him around like a party favor" at a 2022 afterparty. The trainer alleged that Combs, along with others, "drugged and repeatedly sexually assaulted" him at an event held at the music mogul's Los Angeles mansion following an awards show.

According to the lawsuit, John Doe met Combs, 54, through a mutual acquaintance — a fashion designer — who had shown Combs the trainer's workout videos. Impressed by the content, Combs allegedly invited him to an exclusive afterparty at his $40 million home.

The event followed Combs' Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards that June.

Upon arrival, the trainer says they were required to sign a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) and was given a tequila soda mixed with cranberry juice. As detailed in court papers, obtained by 'Page Six,' a business associate of Combs allegedly led the trainer into a smaller room, where he observed well-known figures participating in group sexual activities. The trainer reported feeling disoriented and suspected he had been drugged.

Read more: Diddy Allegedly Stopped By Pro Athlete From Sexually Assaulting a Man at Celebrity Party

At this point, the lawsuit claims the Bad Boy Records' founder approached the trainer, removed his pants, and performed non-consensual oral sex on him. Combs then allegedly ordered the trainer to engage in sexual acts with another celebrity, referred to as "Celebrity A," who spat in the trainer's mouth. The lawsuit further alleges that while the trainer drifted in and out of consciousness, he was forced into sexual acts with both men and women at the party.

The suit describes how the trainer's impaired state left him unable to resist. The complaint also includes a photo of a container allegedly used to administer the drug GHB into the trainer's drink. Despite the serious nature of the allegations, Combs' representatives have denied any wrongdoing, calling the claims a "publicity stunt."

Combs, who is currently being held at a Brooklyn detention center on unrelated charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution, has pleaded not guilty.

His trial is set for May 2025.