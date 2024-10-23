Broadway star Mimi Hines has reportedly died.

She was 91.

Hines died peacefully of natural causes on Monday, October 21.

According to 'Playbill,' her attorney, Mark Sendroff, confirmed her death. Known for her vibrant career spanning vaudeville, television, and Broadway, Hines leaves behind a lasting legacy.

Born on July 17, 1933, in Vancouver, Hines began her career in Vaudeville. In Anchorage, Alaska, she met Phil Ford, with whom she formed the comedy duo Ford and Hines. The pair married in 1954 and performed together for years.

Their big break came on August 28, 1958, when they appeared on 'The Tonight Show with Jack Paar.' Hines captivated audiences with her rendition of 'Till There Was You,' attracting the attention of record producers. The duo became television regulars, appearing on shows like 'The Ed Sullivan Show,' 'The Tonight Show,' and 'The Dean Martin Show.'

Ford and Hines recorded music for 'The Merriest of Pops' and filmed a sitcom pilot, 'Mimi,' though it never aired. However, Hines achieved major success on Broadway in 1966 when she took over the lead role in 'Funny Girl' from Barbra Streisand. The role marked the start of her solo stage career. Ford joined her in the production, but by the time the show ended, their marriage and professional partnership had dissolved. They divorced in 1972.

Hines enjoyed success as a solo recording artist, releasing albums such as 'Mimi Hines Sings,' 'Mimi Hines is a Happening,' and 'Mimi.' Her stage career flourished with starring roles in productions including 'I Do! I Do!', 'The Prisoner of Second Avenue,' 'Sugar Babies,' and 'Hello, Dolly!' Her television appearances included guest roles on 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' and 'Frasier,' where she played Mrs. Latimer. Hines returned to Broadway in 1994, portraying Miss Lynch in 'Grease.'

In her later years, Hines performed off-Broadway in '70, Girls, 70' and toured with 'Nunsense' in 2002.

In 2007, she took the stage in the City Center Encores! production of 'Follies,' where she delivered a memorable performance of "Broadway Baby." Hines was predeceased by Phil Ford in 2005. Recently, the duo was honored with a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Fame, and the upcoming dedication will now serve as a tribute to her life and career.