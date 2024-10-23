50 Cent is sharing his thoughts on the Diddy and Meek Mill situation.

In a new interview, 50 shared that the way Mill responded to the rumors that he and Diddy had a sexual relationship only caused the rumors to become more intense.

"When you say something that isn't true, and the person wants to defend themselves, they encourage — the public likes that you're vulnerable. Because it matters to you that it wasn't true and they jump on you," 50 told Billboard.

"That's like Meek Mill. When they say Meek is fruity or gay with Puff in the situation now. It's how he responds to it that makes people talk about it more. It gets bigger and bigger and it turns into a thing going on out there. You don't hear one thing about French Montana. And French was in that circle and around that a lot," he continued.

"Not one thing, and Meek's s--t is all over the place. It's the way they respond to what people say about them publicly. They feel like, 'That bothers you?' If you say anything, then they start harping on that harder. They want the fight to continue," the rapper concluded.

The Diddy and Meek rumors started when a lawsuit by music producer Rodney Jones against Diddy claimed that he had a sexual relationship with Philadelphia rapper who has previously been in a relationship with Nicki Minaj.

The streets know wassup with me thats not the case….We talking about business side ,somebody powering these bad campaigns🤷🏾‍♂️ with “meeek mill” again I got 100k for a thorough investigation of who’s powering and how exactly my name connect to this… — MeekMill (@MeekMill) September 23, 2024

This led fans to speculate that it was Meek who had the relationship with Diddy. He is from Philadelphia and did date Minaj from 2015-2017, however, he has always denied the Diddy claims.

Instead, Meek hit back at the rumors and declared on X that he will spend $100,000 to hire "an investigative team" who will help him "find out every specific detail" about how and why his name is being linked to Diddy's ongoing case.

I wanna hire an investigative team 100k cash to find out every specific detail involving meek mill name to “Diddy” Case…. I also want them to look at who is powering the media involving “meek” anything to do with buddy! “Something not right” — MeekMill (@MeekMill) September 23, 2024

"I wanna hire an investigative team 100k cash to find out every specific detail involving meek mill name to 'Diddy' Case.... I also want them to look at who is powering the media involving 'meek' anything to do with buddy! 'Something not right,'" he said.

He also suggested that he is not concerned about the rumors of a sexual relationship between him and Diddy. Rather, he was more concerned about how it would affect business.

"The streets know wassup with me [that's] not the case," Meek wrote. "We talking about [the] business side. Somebody powering these bad campaigns with ['Meek Mill'] again," he alleged. I got 100k for a thorough investigation of who's powering and how exactly my name [is connected] to this," Meek said in another post.

In response to the allegations, he offered a a $1 million reward for those who can prove he had a relationship with Diddy.

I will personally give you a million dollars if these stories add up in anything weird beyond trench/hood level … it’s 2 things we can’t do in the trenches … it’s no way yall know what type of man I am #cybertruck at 12 tap in lil buddy! https://t.co/aKUeFnPGP5 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) September 20, 2024

"I will personally give you a million dollars if these stories add up in anything weird beyond trench/hood level ... it's 2 things we can't do in the trenches ... it's no way yall know what type of man I am #cybertruck at 12 tap in lil buddy!" he said.

Meek has not responded to 50's comments as of reporting and none of the claims made against Meek have been substantiated.

Article originally published on 'Music Times.'