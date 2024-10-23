Rob Lowe has admitted that he and Demi Moore "briefly had a thing" while they were members of the Brat Pack.

The Brat Pack was the name given to a group of actors in the 1980s who appeared together in teen-oriented coming-of-age films.

Lowe, 60, and Moore, 61, starred together in the 1985 film "St. Elmo's Fire" and the 1986 film "About Last Night."

During his appearance on Kelly Ripa's "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast, Lowe made the candid admission about his brief fling with Moore.

"Look, anytime you put young, 20-something men and women together," he said, "hookups are inevitable."

Lowe made it a point to note that their romance did not last very long. Moore eventually got engaged to fellow Brat Pack member Emilio Estevez.

The engagement did not lead to marriage, and Moore went on to marry Bruce Willis in 1987. The couple divorced in 2000 but are parents to daughters Rumer Willis, 36, Scout Willis, 33, and Tallulah Willis, 30.

As for Lowe, he has been married to former makeup artist Sheryl Berkoff since 1991. They share two sons.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Lowe also shared that a sequel to "St. Elmo's Fire" is "moving along."

"It's going a little more slowly than I would have liked, but that's a good thing because we're trying to find the right writer and the right story," he said.

Moore herself confirmed the reunion during an appearance on "LIVE with Kelly and Mark" last month."

"It's happening," the actress said repeatedly.