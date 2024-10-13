Demi Moore has updated the public regarding the health condition of her ex-husband, Bruce Willis.

The 61-year-old actress commented on Willis' ongoing battle with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) during a live discussion 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) on Sunday.

"The disease is what the disease is," Moore said during the discussion, which was moderated by HIFF Advisory Board member Alina Cho. "And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is."

"The Substance" actress went on to assure everyone that Willis is doing fine.

"But for where he's at, he is stable," she said.

"What I always encourage is to just meet them where they're at," Moore pointed out. "When you're holding on to what was, I think it's a losing game."

"But when you show up to meet them where they're at, there is great beauty and sweetness," the "Ghost" star added.

The "Die Hard" actor was diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder, in spring 2022. He was subsequently diagnosed with FTD last year.

His FTD diagnosis was revealed with his wife, Emma Heming Willis.

Moore shares daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, with "The Sixth Sense" actor, 69.

In the same discussion, Moore candidly revealed that she visited Willis a few days ago with their granddaughter, Louetta. Louetta is the daughter of Rumer.